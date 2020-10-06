New Dundee United signing Marc McNulty says forming partnership with Lawrence Shankland is ‘music to my ears’

New signing Marc McNulty has been told there is room for both himself and Lawrence Shankland in the Dundee United attack.

The Tangerines’ new on-loan frontman, whose arrival from Reading was confirmed just hours before the closure of the transfer window on Monday night, said being informed he would be forming a formidable partnership with the Scotland star was “music to my ears.”

United gaffer Micky Mellon’s promise that he would be playing right alongside Shankland was a significant factor in persuading McNulty to give the Tannadice side a go.

He now can’t wait to join him up front when his new teammate returns from international duty.

McNulty said of Mellon’s sales pitch: “You get the impression sometimes that when you speak to a manager that maybe someone has recommended them to you but the manager knew a lot about me and the chat was really positive.

“He told me the way he wants to play and how he wants to play with two strikers, which is a massive thing for me.

“To get the best out of me means playing (me) alongside somebody else. At Reading it has been one up front and that doesn’t really suit me.

“So to hear a manager say that he wants to give two up front a really good try, how he wants to create lots of chances and get balls into the box for the strikers, was just music to my ears, to be honest.

“I have never met Lawrence and he is away on international duty now but I have seen him play in a few TV games.

“He has done brilliant over the last couple of years.

“It will be great for me to play with somebody like that, somebody who is confident, and hopefully we can help each other.”

While Shankland is preparing for tomorrow night’s huge play-off game between the Scots and Israel at Hampden, McNulty will continue to settle into his new surroundings at United’s training base at St Andrews.

Of course, he knows what it means to represent his country, having collected two Scotland caps last year while on loan at Hibs.

He is hoping this move can put him back into the frame but his main focus is on his new club.

Asked about the chances of pulling on the dark blue of Scotland in future, He said: “If I’m being honest, it’s probably in the back of my mind.

“It is brilliant getting called up for the national team and stuff, but for me, this season it’s really important to establish myself and try and play every week and score goals.

“Covid obviously stopped last season pretty short and the most important thing is getting the head down at Dundee United and trying to get in the team every week and helping them win games and score goals.

“If that means a call-up by the end of the season then that’s absolutely brilliant and it would be a proud moment.

“But I will just say that I’ll be mainly focused on doing well for United.”