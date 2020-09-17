Dundee United manager Micky Mellon worried about ‘weird precedent’ being set by SFA charge against Mark Connolly

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon fears Scottish football could be setting a “weird precedent” with the notice of complaint issued against Mark Connolly.

The Tannadice central defender was charged by the SFA earlier this week with an alleged breach of two of their disciplinary rules – 24 and 77 – and will be heading to Hampden on October 1 for his hearing.

Connolly has been at the centre of an internal United investigation after a complaint made by a city taxi driver concerning an incident that is said to have followed a night out at a bar.

He is currently ruled out of playing by a serious ankle injury.

The two SFA rules in question can be deemed to be broad in nature and cover compliance with rules and procedures, as well as players having to avoid behaving in an “improper manner” and instead acting in the “best interests” of the game.

Mellon did not get involved in the specifics of Connolly’s case but he is concerned about the bigger picture.

The Tannadice boss said: “They’ve decided that’s what they want to do and we will have to fall into line and see where this goes.

“It doesn’t really matter what I think. It’s just what it is.

“That’s what they do. We all have to accept it and get on with it really.

“I think we’ll see as we go along what the fallout is if this continues to happen.

“I’ll be honest, does everything we now do outside of football that’s not immediately to do with the football decision-makers, are we all going to get punished for that now?

“Are we moving into that scenario? If you get done for speeding, are you going to get banned for a game?

“I don’t know where it goes.

“That’s a bit of a weird precedent but the decision has been made and we’ve got to go along with it.

“But where do we stop? Where do we stop and say: ‘Has it got relevance to the decision-makers in football?”

Mellon also addressed concerns over part-time teams’ ability to take part in the Betfred Cup.

Indeed, the tournament’s fate is understood to be on the agenda at an SPFL board meeting today.

Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson has suggested a need for Covid-19 testing would mean they couldn’t fulfil their Group C games, including one against the Tangerines.

The Lowland League outfit have been drawn against both United and St Johnstone but the ex-Rangers and Scotland skipper is concerned they may have to withdraw from the competition.

Mellon is sympathetic, saying: “We haven’t heard anything but I am a football man, first and foremost, and it would be sad for football if that didn’t happen.

“We want people to play and Kelty to represent themselves because surely that is what football is all about.

“I would defend the people who are being asked to make the decisions because it must be difficult.

“We have never been here before and a lot of people are forgetting that.

“A lot of people will have said they have made mistakes but we haven’t been here before so I sympathise with everybody.

““We are in the unknown…and we just need to try and hope that the people making the decisions get most of them right.

“It is a difficult time.”