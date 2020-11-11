Dundee United manager Micky Mellon satisfied with bonus point against St Johnstone that keeps Betfred Cup hopes alive…just

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon was satisfied with the bonus point against St Johnstone that keeps their Betfred Cup hopes alive – just.

Nicky Clark scored the vital penalty in the shootout following the stalemate at McDiarmid last night and now it is a waiting game for the Tangerines to see how Group C finishes.

Mellon said: “Both teams were going at it hammer and tongs.

“We came here to build on something and we had been defensively solid and wanted to come out of this still defensively solid but with having been a bit better with the ball.

“We wanted to get people into dangerous areas and perhaps get that bit of more composure to get that final touch.

“I did enjoy the game, however.

“I thought it was a good game even if missing a crowd because I think fans would have enjoyed the end-to-end stuff.

“Overall, I’m pleased that we’ve come here and got the result. I’m just sorry it wasn’t three points.

“It is still a positive result at the end of the day. All in all it was a good night’s work.

“We now go into a bit of a break now and we’ll now see what happens.

“We gave ourselves problems with the performance and result against Peterhead.

“We understood that but we have taken our punishment for that – and rightly so.

“But since that the lads have responded really well.”

Meanwhile, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says he is pleased their Betfred Cup fate remains in their own hands despite missing out on a bonus point last night.

Goalie Deniz Mehmet was the hero for the Terrors in the shootout, saving twice from the spot to earn the visitors an extra point.

United top the group but have played all their games, meaning it all comes down to second versus third as Saints take on Peterhead on Saturday.

Davidson says his players understand the importance of their trip north.

“I was quite happy with the performance and thought we probably had the better chances, especially in the second half,” he said.

“For me, if we score late, we would’ve seen the game out and win but we didn’t lose the game.

“In the penalties their goalie made a couple of great saves, especially off Scott Tanser.

“It’s all about Saturday, the players know that and understand where we are if we want to get through and top the group.

“We need to go up there and win.”