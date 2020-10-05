Dundee United manager Micky Mellon praises chairman as Marc McNulty loan deal is confirmed

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has praised his chairman for getting the Marc McNulty deal over the line.

The Tangerines have signed McNulty (28) on loan for the season from English side Reading, beating both MK Dons and Bristol Rovers to his signature.

The ex-Hibs and Scotland star won’t come cheap and Mellon has expressed his gratitude to United chief Mark Ogren for digging deep into his pocket.

Mellon said: “I’m pleased that we’re going to be able to add another international footballer with the qualities that Marc has to the group in order to help us move forward to the Dundee United we all want to see.

“He’s definitely a step in the right direction for us to achieve that.

“The backing that we’ve got from the chairman, in these times, to get it over the line is terrific. He’s helped us to bring another quality player to the group.

“Marc is an international player so he’ll bring the qualities of a player who has played at the highest level.

“He’s pacy, clever and fantastic in the 18-yard box. You only have to look at his goals-per-game – he scores everywhere he has been.

“We’re looking forward to getting him in and working with him with the rest of the group and, hopefully, pushing him as well towards getting back into the Scotland squad on a regular basis.”

McNulty kicked off his career at Livingston before moving to England to play for Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Bradford City and Coventry City.

He subsequently joined Reading on a four-year deal, return to Scotland on a half-season loan to Hibernian in 2019, where he scored eight times in 17 appearances and receive his first cap for Scotland.