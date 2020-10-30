Dundee United manager Micky Mellon looking for more from his Tangerines side

Micky Mellon insists his Dundee United side have worked hard to get to mid-table in the Premiership but is looking for more.

The Taysiders returned to the top flight this season after being crowned Championship winners.

After 12 Premiership fixtures they sit in sixth place, a point above Ross County whom they play on Saturday.

Mellon said: “I keep an eye on the league table. If Dundee United were offered that at the start of the season they would have bitten your hand off.

“We understand we want to keep getting better and better and that is exciting. I am pleased about that, we believe we can get better and better.

“Where we are at the minute, we have worked very hard to get there but we are the first to say we want to improve and get better in all areas.

“There is an appetite to do that. We have to keep working hard, it is as basic as that.

“I understand that it is not the Dundee United that we all want to see yet, but we are working very hard to get there.

“And we have an appetite to try to achieve that and first things first, get the basics right and get the clean sheets.

“We are in a healthy position in the league and we want to keep getting better.

“We have to get the balance right between defending and scoring goals, creating chances and passing and all those aspects about becoming a better team.

“I am letting everyone know I am working towards that.

“This week as always has been concentrated on trying to improve those things and Saturday is an opportunity to see if we are moving forward.

“You only have to watch Ross County perform to know that we will have to be very good.

“I say that all the time because that is what the Premiership is like and Saturday will be no different.”