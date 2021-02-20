Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has no regrets over decision to appeal against Peter Pawlett’s red card

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has no regrets about lodging an appeal against Peter Pawlett’s sending-off.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh for a challenge on Livingston’s Jason Holt during the home side’s 3-0 win at Tannadice last weekend.

An SFA tribunal dismissed the appeal in midweek, leaving Pawlett suspended for Sunday’s trip to Ibrox to play champions-elect Rangers.

Mellon still thought it was right to have a go at getting it overturned.

He said: “We appealed because we thought it might fall on our side.

“We are disappointed but we respect that it has been looked at and they don’t believe the appeal was merited.

“We just get on with it now.”

The Tangerines’ gaffer was asked how he compared the appeal process in Scotland to south of the border, where has spent most of his career.

With a wry smile, he said: “I don’t think it is much different from England apart from in England you win a few more.

“Up here you don’t win any and it is pretty one-sided.

“It is what it is.”

Powers out

As well as Pawlett, United will be without another midfielder.

Mellon confirmed: “We have an awkward situation with Dillon Powers at the minute.

“He has had a head knock and is going through the protocols and isn’t available for the weekend.”

United will be without key men and the same can be said about their opponents.

Rangers captain James Tavernier, who scored a worldie of a freekick the last time the teams met at Tannadice, is out after being injured during their Europa League trip to Royal Antwerp.

Kemar Roofe is also sidelined but Tavernier will be the big miss for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Mellon, who watched the Light Blues’ thrilling 4-1 win in Belgium on TV, said: “He certainly will be (missed by Rangers) for the 40 yard freekicks.

“That was some goal. What do you do about them?

“They have plenty of good players and if you play for Rangers you have to be a good player. No matter who they bring in we know it won’t be any easier for us.

“We will go down there to be the best version of ourselves and to try and get a result.”

Learn lesson

United played much better in the 2-1 loss to Rangers at Tannadice in December than they did when going down 4-0 at Ibrox back in September.

Now Mellon wants them to learn a lesson from that last trip to Govan.

He said: “When I go to Glasgow, I want my teams to take these games into 90 odd- minutes and still make it a contest.

“It is something we have to get better at in our development as a club.

“We don’t feel we have done that going to Glasgow and that is something we are hoping we can show a massive improvement on this Sunday.”