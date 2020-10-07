Dundee United manager Micky Mellon glad to have some certainty after transfer window closure

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon is glad to have some certainty now the transfer window has shut.

The Tangerines’ gaffer got the one he wanted on Monday night, securing Reading frontman Marc McNulty on a season-long loan deal.

Arguably more important was the complete absence of Lawrence Shankland drama, with no bids leaving the Scotland striker safe and secure in tangerine… well, at least until the January window opens!

As well as McNulty, United recruited Luke Bolton on loan from Manchester City, got Ryan Edwards from Blackpool, signed former Rochdale midfielder Florent Hoti and snapped up Alaves’ Cameroon international Jeando Fuchs.

Mellon, who takes his team to Glebe Park tonight to face Brechin City in their opening Betfred Cup group game, said: “I am glad to now be settled and to know what we have until Christmas time.

“We have a group of players here that have stepped up a level.

“We know we need to improve and we are doing that.

“We need to keep improving because there are areas we need to become better and more consistent in.

“It was always in my mind that we had a squad that was moving forward and they deserved the opportunity to take us to where we are up to.

“I had to respect that because that was the right thing to do,” added Mellon.

“As the season unfolds and the games come thick and fast then we will get more answers in the games.

“We are now looking to see how we can progress and kick on.”