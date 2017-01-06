Dundee United manager eyeing Championship top spot

Ray McKinnon has backed his Dundee United players to show the “freak” defeat last week was no more than a blip in their impressive progress this season.

The Tangerines head to promotion rivals Hibs tonight on the back of a 1-0 reversal at Dumbarton the manager believes was not a true reflection of the team’s form.

“We’ve only lost three games this season.

“One was at Falkirk when we were basically down to nine men by the end of the game, one was when we lost a freak penalty at Dumbarton earlier in the campaign.

“Then we lost to an even more freak of a goal in horrendous conditions at Dumbarton last Saturday.

“So we’re going OK this season.

“The players have been putting in a lot of hard work and they’ve been going well.”

The loss to the Sons did see United slip off top spot just a week after edging ahead of tonight’s opponents.

And defeat at Easter Road would leave them four points adrift in second place but Ray is heading for the capital in positive mood.

“I look at this as an opportunity.

“We will go there and be positive and we know if we win, we’re two points ahead at the top.”

Meanwhile, the home side have sold out their allocation of tickets for tonight’s match.

That, combined with Dundee United selling more than 2,000 of their briefs — and counting — should see 20,000 seater Easter Road almost full.

For those not travelling to the capital, the match is being screened live on terrestrial television.

BBC Alba are showing the game with kick-off at 7.45pm.