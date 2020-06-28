Malky Mackay faces competition from ex-England boss Steve McClaren in race to become Dundee United’s new manager

Malky Mackay has been interviewed for the Dundee United job but faces serious competition from ex-England boss Steve McClaren.

The SFA performance director had a video meeting with Tannadice officials today and remains the favourite to take over from Robbie Neilson.

However, McClaren’s interest is genuine and he is expected to hold talks with Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar.

Mackay has been at Scottish football’s governing body since December 2016 and was previously manager of Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

The former Celtic defender would be leaving a lucrative post at Hampden, with his SFA salary understood to be in the region of £250,000.

That kind of figure is way beyond the Tangerines’ reach but Mackay could be persuaded to take a wage drop in order to go back into club football at one of Scotland’s bigger clubs.

Mackay’s most serious competition could come from McClaren but also interviewed over the weekend were former United captain Jon Daly and ex-Hearts coach Austin MacPhee.

Daly actually took over from Neilson at Tynecastle for a spell as joint interim manager following his move to MK Dons.

The Irishman, a Scottish Cup winner with the Tangerines in 2010, was a coach at Hearts until leaving last January in the wake of Daniel Stendel’s arrival.

Current Tranmere gaffer Micky Mellon has also been considered but United fans hoping that former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright would move back into pole position for the post after he missed out on the Northern Ireland job to Ian Baraclough on Saturday are likely to be disappointed.

Wright was the early favourite to replace Neilson but working under the management structure in place at Tannadice was always going to be a hurdle.

Current coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest are expected to leave Tannadice to join Neilson’s backroom team at Hearts once United make their appointment.