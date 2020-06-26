Malky Mackay new betting frontrunner to be next Dundee United manager

SFA performance director Malky Mackay is the new frontrunner to be the next Dundee United manager.

A flood of bets have been placed on the ex-Watford, Cardiff and Wigan gaffer, installing him as the new bookies’ favourite.

United have started interviewing candidates for the vacancy caused by Robbie Neilson’s departure to Hearts on Sunday night.

Mackay (48) is a former Celtic and Norwich City defender who was appointed by the SFA in December 2016 to oversee the development of young players north of the border.

Mackay was even in charge of the national team as caretaker for a friendly against the Netherlands at Pittodrie in November 2017 in the wake of Gordon Strachan’s departure as Scotland boss.