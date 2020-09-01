Dundee United make move to bring former frontman Pavol Safranko back to Tannadice

Dundee United are attempting to bring their former frontman Pavol Safranko back to Tannadice.

With star striker Lawrence Shankland having missed the last five of their Premiership matches through injury and chances having gone abegging in the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock on Saturday, the Tangerines have sounded out Safranko about a return.

The 25-year-old Slovakian is currently with Romanian side Sepsi Sfantu Gheorge and any move would likely be a loan deal.