Dundee United ace Luke Bolton reflects on his Manchester City academy days starring alongside England new boy Phil Foden

Dundee United’s Luke Bolton will be glued to his TV screen this weekend in the hope of seeing his pal Phil Foden wear the three lions of England.

Bolton is on loan at Tannadice from Manchester City and came through the ranks at the Etihad alongside the mega-talented Foden.

The Englishman will be excused taking more of an interest in his own country’s Nations League clash with Iceland on Saturday than Scotland’s home game with Israel the previous evening.

The big reason is he will be cheering on Foden, who is set to make his debut for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Bolton revealed he was quick off the mark to say congratulations when he discovered his City club-mate had been called up for both the clash with the Icelanders and the trip to Denmark next Tuesday.

The Tannadice player said: “Our academy team was quite strong and I have grown up with Phil since I was about 11.

“I sent him a message but I think he might be getting bombarded with congratulations.

“Fair play to Phil, he deserves it. Every time he has played for City he has performed.

“I know he works hard every day in training so I hope it continues for him and he keeps getting called up by England.”

Asked if he was, perhaps, better than Foden in their younger days, a smiling Bolton was in no doubt.

“Yes, of course!” he declared.

“I gave him a lot of cutbacks for goals and he slid me in a lot of the time.

“I certainly enjoyed playing with Phil. I think for about three seasons at City we went unbeaten, hammering teams 14-0 – silly scorelines like that.

“Chelsea were our biggest test but, until we got to under-18s, we hadn’t lost to them either so we were a strong youth team.

“Phil is the one who has gone and done it better than anyone else.

“The boss Pep Guardiola trusts him totally. Phil gives people something to look to – to see that it is possible.

“It is sometimes questioned at City if you can make it.

“Everyone has a different path – some people will make it and others won’t – but it definitely will give the young lads the chance to say: ‘I can go and do it, look at Phil.’

“It is a positive around the club, I would say.”

Foden may be the brightest star of them all in that City youth team but there was also a certain Jadon Sancho, who had been linked with Manchester United after leaving City to join German giants Borussia Dortmund.

That move is now in doubt and, according to Bolton, they will be missing out on a quality player.

He said: “Jadon Sancho came into the squad at City when I was around 14 so I have grown up with those lads.

“He is a good player as well.

“It is unbelievable some of the things he can do with the ball.

“Fair play to him. I have sent congratulations to him as well, many times, for some of the things he has done.

“So two great lads and fair to play to them because they have taken their chance.”