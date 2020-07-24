Friday, July 24th 2020 Show Links
Dundee United ‘open transfer talks with Man City’ over a loan deal for full-back Luke Bolton

by Ian Roache
July 24, 2020, 4:13 pm
Man City kid in action against Celtic youths in 2016
Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has been linked with a possible loan move for Manchester City winger Luke Bolton.

Reports from England suggest talks have taken place with City and the Tangerines are close to completing the deal.

Bolton (20) spent the season just finished at Luton Town and helped them stay in the English Championship.

He made 28 appearances for the Hatters, operating mostly as a right-back.

If Bolton does arrive at Tannadice he will be the first signing made by new gaffer Mellon.

