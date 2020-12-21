Dundee United: After two weeks in isolation Tangerines goal hero Luke Bolton relished being unleashed on the Hibs defence

Dundee United winger Luke Bolton isn’t used to having space to roam like he did at Easter Road on Saturday.

After two weeks of self-isolation in a city bedsit, Bolton played like a caged animal when unleashed upon the game in Edinburgh.

Popping up on the left wing as a second-half sub, the Manchester City loanee was a thorn in Hibs’ side, stabbing home an equaliser in stoppage time.

It was the 21-year-old’s first goal in senior football and a crucial one to earn United a valuable Premiership point, cancelling out Kyle Magennis’ earlier strike for the hosts.

He relished the moment and said it felt good to, finally, be free.

Speaking to DUTV about his fortnight in isolation, Bolton said: “It was all right but it was very long!

“I’m in a serviced apartment so it was just me staying in the one room for two weeks but it’s good to be back now.

“It’s good to finally get my first senior goal and, obviously, to do it for Dundee United here is class.

“In those circumstances it was nice and I think we were a lot better in the second half.

“We’re delighted to get the point.

“I’d hoped it wouldn’t take this long (to score) but playing in different positions and then the two-week isolation I had to go through, things got put back.

“It’s good to finally get one.”

Subs made the difference at Easter Road

Bolton was happy with the way he and fellow-wide man Paul McMullan influenced the game, insisting the Terrors never thought about giving in.

“You can’t think like that,” he added.

“We had a free-kick and, maybe, we could think: ‘We’re not getting another chance’.

“But every one of us were screaming to get in the box.

“I picked up a few different positions where it hadn’t fell to me so I just went to the back stick and, luckily, the defender got a touch and I tapped it in.”

He continued: “Playing on the left wing in training, I’ve been enjoying it, coming in onto my right foot.

“It’s been really enjoyable.

“Me and Paul both are direct players and we like running at people.

“I think I could’ve done a few things a little bit better but I think it got us up the pitch more.

“We had a good few chances in the last 20 minutes.

“The gaffer reiterates it that all the squad is going to be needed so I feel you just have to get on with it, not kick up a fuss and when you get your chance go and perform.”

Tangerines are seeking Killie revenge

The Tangerines welcome Kilmarnock to Tannadice on Wednesday night and Bolton admits they’ll have to perform better to atone for their 4-0 hiding at Rugby Park earlier in the season.

He said: “We know we can be better and we showed it in the second half.

“If we can get consistent performances like that we’ll give anyone a run for their money.

“We just need to be positive and the gaffer will just keep pushing us.

“He knows the first half wasn’t good enough, he let us know that, and we came out second half a much better team.

“Last year, I think we played three games in seven days at Luton in the Championship.

“It’s all about adrenaline, if you can get the results you’ll build on it but if you don’t get the momentum it’ll be harder on your legs.

“We definitely want revenge. I don’t think that was a 4-0 game, we dominated early doors but couldn’t get any shots on goal.

“We know they’ll be a strong team so we need to match that.”