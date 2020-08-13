Dundee United loan ace Luke Bolton on possibility of facing Celtic star pal Jeremie Frimpong, staying in touch with Man City and his impressions of Scottish football

Dundee United loan star Luke Bolton is hoping he can emulate mate Jeremie Frimpong’s success in the Scottish game.

Winger Bolton came through the Manchester City academy with Celtic defender Frimpong before the Dutchman headed for Glasgow last year.

The right-back’s first season in Scotland was a huge success, winning a league and cup double and earning plenty of plaudits for his displays in the process.

He isn’t the only one to have left the Etihad to find success north of the border with Bolton citing Rangers and former Hibs wide man Brandon Barker as another example.

Prior to making the temporary switch to Tannadice, the 20-year-old has revealed he spoke to Barker and Frimpong after receiving the blessing of City to head north.

“A few months ago I spoke to Jeremie and he’s been enjoying it up here,” Bolton said.

“I spoke to Brandon, who was talking about loans and he said he really enjoyed it at Hibs.

“My agent has a few players up in Scotland and Martin Boyle’s one of them. They spoke highly of the league and said they think I could come and do well.

“Man City hold Scotland in high regard, as they should. City are very good, they’re in contact a lot.

“They spoke to me at the weekend after the game and are always looking come and visit.”

Of potentially facing Frimpong at Tannadice when Celtic call in a week on Saturday, Bolton continued: “It should be good.

“If I’m picked and he plays on my side then it’ll be a good battle.

“He’s a year below me so we’ve kind of grown up together, we were at the same school with all the City lads.

“I’ve seen him grow up and have played with him over the years. He’s a good lad.

“There’s no fakeness with him, he’s just a down to earth lad. He’s done really well.

“Fair play to him because he’s taken his opportunity and, obviously, I’m hoping to do the same here.

“Patrick Roberts is another who did well in Scotland and, like I said, City are keen to use the league as a playground for their loan stars.

“Long may it continue. It’s brought people on that have previously done it.”

Although they had no prior relationship, Bolton insists Tangerines boss Micky Mellon was also a major factor in him joining the club.

“My agent had spoken to the manager before me and said he spoke really well,” the City kid added.

“I’ve also had a few people I know tell me he’s a great manager and, after speaking to him, I got along with him and believed in what he wanted to do.

“I’m really enjoying it, to be fair.

“The lads are great with me and I’m enjoying working with the manager and being in a new league.

“There’s a lot of exposure to the league, which is good for my personal profile, but obviously I spoke to the manager about his plans, too.

“We’ve shown so far that we’re an established Premiership team and we back ourselves.

“I couldn’t turn it down. He spoke well of the club and the city so it was easy.”

Bolton has no in-depth knowledge of Scottish football but insists he is learning every week.

After a spell on loan at Luton Town last term, he believes the Premiership is somewhat comparable to the English second tier.

Bolton commented: “Obviously I’d watched Scottish football for years, all the Old Firm games and cup matches on Sky but knowing the actual league in and out, not too much.

“I’m learning week in, week out the differences and stuff like that.

“It’s very similar to the Championship down south but what I would say is here it’s 100mph.

“It’s end to end, and the Championship in England is known for that, but I think it’s even more so here.

“All the teams you go up against are fit and will run constantly. It’s about adapting to that and I think I’m doing so.

“I feel like we play some good football and mix it up at times but, obviously, in every league you come up against teams that want to go long and some teams that want to play the ball.

“They’re very similar in that sense.”