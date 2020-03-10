Dundee United youngster Louis Appere named in Scotland U-21 squad

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson is thrilled that Louis Appere has been called-up to the Scotland U/21 squad – even if it means his forward could miss a title-clinching night in Arbroath.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a career-transforming season after being farmed out to Broughty Athletic juniors.

On his return to Tannadice, the Fifer took his chance in pre-season and has gone on to make 33 appearances, scoring six goals.

Also picked by Scot Gemmill for the U/21s is Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour, who had been tipped for a senior call-up ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel.

Scotland play Croatia at Tynecastle on Friday, March 27, the same night that United travel to Gayfield.

They then face Greece away on Tuesday, March 31.

Neilson may also have to do without Lawrence Shankland, if he keeps his place in the full squad for the Euro 2020 play-offs.

“It’s phenomenal,” said the United boss.

“Louis has been brilliant. He really has been excellent for us this season.

“We sort of allotted for 10-12 games for him this season when he came back from his loan in the juniors, where he did well.

“But he’s surpassed all our expectations to make over 30 appearances, scoring and creating goals.

“It was up to Scot Gemmill but I think he fully deserves it for his first season playing first-team football.”

On the potential loss of two key players at Arbroath, Neilson said: “It’s disappointing from our perspective because Appere and Shanks could miss games but it’s great for the players’ careers.

“We would be delighted if both of them are involved in international football and we just have to go with it.

“I think Shanks would be itching to get the nod for the Israel game after getting a taste for it.”