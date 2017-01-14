Dundee United are set to make changes when they try to return to winning ways with the visit of Queen of the South to Tannadice.

The most likely is right up top where Danish new boy Thomas Mikkelsen could replace Dutch playmaker Nick van der Velden.

As the Tele revealed yesterday, the loan signing from Odense has impressed in training this week and that seems to have persuaded gaffer Ray McKinnon he’s ready.

Although the winter break in Denmark meant he’d had a month off before making his debut as United went down at Hibs a week ago, the 26-year-old believes his fitness is up to the required levels and he’s ready for 90 minutes.

And as United look to provide the ammunition he needs in the penalty box, there could also be a return to the starting line-up for Blair Spittal.

After forcing his way back into the team in November, the 21-year-old made seven consecutive starts but was an unused sub last week.

His delivery from wide areas though, could provide the service 6ft 2in Mikkelsen needs.

Despite dropping off the top of the Championship table and then falling four points behind Hibs over the past two weekends, the manager remains confident his side can get their challenge going again.

“The last two results have been disappointing but we’re not panicking.

“We’re chasing Hibs now and we’ll try to do that until the end of the season.

“We went on a very good run before and we can go on one again, so I believe we can do that.”

Meanwhile, United had Stirling Albion kid Dylan Bikey in for training but have stressed they’ve made no moves to sign the striker.