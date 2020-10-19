Dundee United in fitness fret over Logan Chalmers after youngster leaves Tannadice on crutches

Dundee United face an injury worry over forward Logan Chalmers after he left Tannadice on crutches on Saturday.

The 20-year-old attacker is thought to have an ankle injury which could, potentially, keep him out of United’s trip to face St Johnstone this weekend after hurting himself in the Aberdeen clash.

Chalmers, just on as a substitute, pulled up after racing through on goal to see the chance of the game denied superbly by Dons keeper Joe Lewis.

The youngster struggled through the remaining 10 minutes or so of the Premiership stalemate but left the stadium hobbling on crutches after seemingly tweaking his left ankle as he bore down on goal.

The United academy graduate has been in top form in this his breakthrough season, playing a huge part in all of the Tangerines league games, so far, and making his Scotland U/21 debut against San Marino earlier in the month.

He injected some life into a stagnant Terrors side at the weekend and boss Micky Mellon will be hoping he can call on the young Dundonian in Perth.

It is thought his injury isn’t too serious but Tannadice chiefs will be erring on the side of caution as they return to training tomorrow.