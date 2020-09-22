EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United starlet Logan Chalmers attracting attention from two English Premier League sides

Logan Chalmers is the latest young Dundee United star to attract the attention of the big clubs in England, Tele Sport can reveal.

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Birmingham all sent scouts to Tannadice on Saturday to check out the young forward.

And they left having seen the 20-year-old put in a man of the match performance against St Mirren.

Earlier in the season he had played a big part in United’s winning goal against Ross County.

Manager Micky Mellon believes Chalmers is one of the brightest young talents in Scotland.

“I thought Logan Chalmers was outstanding,” said Mellon at the weekend.

“You show me a better performance from a young Scottish player and I’ll be delighted because it means we have two of them.”

Chalmers made his United debut in the League Cup back in 2017. He made seven appearances that season but only four in 2018/19.

Robbie Neilson sent him on loan to Arbroath midway through the last campaign.

It is under Mellon that his career has really taken off. Chalmers has started five of the eight Premiership games and been in the match day squad for all of them.

Like another exciting product of United’s youth academy, Lewis Neilson, he has two years left on his contract so if interest is followed up with a bid, he won’t be leaving on the cheap as was the case with Scott Banks to Palace.