Dundee United linked with move for Rangers winger Jamie Murphy

Dundee United are being linked with Rangers winger Jamie Murphy.

The Light Blues are reportedly willing to let the 30-year-old leave Ibrox for a cut-price fee.

Murphy, whose previous clubs include Sheffield United and Motherwell, suffered a cruciate knee injury in August 2018 and, despite being fit again, has featured only twice for the Glasgow side in the past two years.

According to the Scottish Sun, Tannadice Micky Mellon would like to take him to Tannadice.