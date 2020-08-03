Dundee United linked with Ipswich Town duo as manager Micky Mellon uses knowledge of English game

Dundee United have been linked with two Ipswich Town players as manager Micky Mellon makes use of his English contacts book.

A report in the East Anglian Daily Times suggests United have made enquiries about both central defender Toto Nsiala and striker James Norwood.

Norwood (29) played under Tannadice boss Micky Mellon at Tranmere Rovers and there is competition from Fleetwood Town for his signature.

He scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for Ipswich last season despite being hampered by a groin injury.

Nsiala (28) spent the latter part of last season on loan at Bolton.

He is a graduate of Everton’s youth academy and has one cap for his country Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Tangerines are expected to complete the signing of Blackpool central defender Ryan Edwards this week.