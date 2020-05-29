Dundee United right-back Liam Smith admits he’s gutted players couldn’t share title triumph with fans

Liam Smith is no stranger to a Championship title party and admits he was gutted to miss out on a day in the sun with Dundee United.

Smith toasted second-tier glory with St Mirren when on loan at the Paisley club from Hearts in 2018.

Those memories spurred the defender on to repeat the feat with United last season before the coronavirus put paid to any on-pitch celebrations.

A Zoom party was had between the players and the sense of achievement remains but the 24-year-old admits it’s a shame they couldn’t share the moment with the fans.

“When they called the league it wasn’t the way we wanted to win it but I don’t think anyone can take anything away from us,” Smith said.

“We have been the best team since day one and we maintained our form for most of the season, although there was maybe a wee bit of a dip at the end, but that always seems to be the case when you get so close to the finishing line.

“We are delighted to have it wrapped up and to be going up now.

“It is a shame because trophy day is always great because you get the chance to celebrate with the fans.

“It is a celebration of all your hard work over the year with the boys and the supporters. It is the best bit so not to get that does put a wee bit of a dampener on things.

“The good thing is that we know Dundee United will be in the Premiership next year and we can still look forward to getting the trophy and our medals when everyone is safe and it is OK to celebrate.”

Of his celebrations with the Buddies, the right-back added: “They were great because the season before they had just survived under Jack Ross.

“United were expected to win this season, although the year we went up with St Mirren a lot of people also fancied us.

“Paisley was great because a lot of people in the town support St Mirren so everybody was out for the party and the celebration.

“It was really good. I had it at the back of my mind what winning this league was like – that drove me on to do it again this year.

“Unfortunately, coronavirus put paid to the celebrations and parties this time around.

“My mum and dad have my medal from St Mirren in a frame but I hope to put my United one up on the wall when I get it.”

Smith is eager to get another crack at the Premiership after a permanent move to St Mirren never materialised as boss Ross headed for Sunderland.

Instead, Smith joined Ayr United before switching to Tannadice in the summer to help guide them to the top-flight.

He continued: “I had hoped to get the chance to go into the Premiership with them but Jack left for Sunderland and that killed that.

“There is a good chance I would have remained at St Mirren if Jack had stayed, but he got his big move.

“I ended up going on to Ayr and we had a good season.

“They had come up to the Championship and surprised a few people but when I first signed and Ian McCall spoke to me I was confident we would do well because of the quality we had.

“They have a lot of good players and it was enjoyable, playing well and also put me in the window and got me my move to Dundee United.”

Next term won’t be Smith’s first taste of the top table, however, having spent two seasons there in and around the first-team at Hearts with Robbie Neilson as his manager.

He didn’t play as much as he would have hoped but now is aiming to establish himself in Robbie’s Tangerines’ team the big league.

“I played a few games when I came up through the youth system at Hearts,” he commented.

“I broke in but I would never have classed myself as a fully-fledged first-team player.

“I was in and out, hence the different loans I had.

“I got a good taste of things under Robbie and then came away and spent a few seasons in the Championship but I am desperate to get another crack at the Premiership.”