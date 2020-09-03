‘He is a very level-headed kid’ Dundee United starlet Lewis Neilson’s attitude hailed by Tangerines gaffer Micky Mellon

Dundee United rising star Lewis Neilson won’t have his head turned by interest from elsewhere.

The 17-year-old defender has been one of the success stories of the Tangerines’ season so far and is known to have impressed watching scouts.

However, Tannadice boss Micky Mellon is confident Neilson won’t be affected by any attention he gets from England or beyond.

Mellon said: “I would be lying if I said I have not been aware a lot of people have been interested in watching us play.

“I take that as a way of telling us we are moving in the right direction.

“It is not something that we have allowed to distract us because we know we have to keep focused in order to improve the way we want to.

“We have to strive to become consistent enough to get to the level we want to be at.

“So clubs sending people to watch us play because they think we have good players doesn’t really make any difference to me.

“We take it as a compliment so long may that continue.

“Anyway, the young players have just taken it in their stride.

“Lewis Neilson is an example of someone who won’t be moved off his path.

“I don’t know his family personally but know enough from people at the club to know they are very grounded and he won’t get carried away,” added Mellon.

“If you know him as we do, there isn’t much chance of anything coming along and knocking him off his stride because he is a very level-headed kid.

“He is a great lad who is desperate to get better all the time. “He is one of the lads who asks for more all the time.

“He is always asking questions and trying to find out how he can get better.

“So he has all the ingredients you need to become a good player.”

The Tangerines, who are keen to tempt former striker Pavol Safranko back to Tannadice, went into the international break on a downer after losing 4-0 to Kilmarnock last Saturday.

Mellon is determined to make good use of the fortnight and will have a few of his players feature in a bounce game against St Johnstone on Saturday.

He said: “Some of the squad will get a rest because mentally and physically they will need it.

“However, others need to top up their fitness levels so they will be in working.

“We will also get a game organised for the players who need minutes because they have not played as much as the rest.

“We have different plans for the different fitness levels so hopefully when everyone is back in we are all at the same levels.”