Dundee United legends take on amateur side in memory of tragic Sarah

A charity football match held in memory of a young girl who would have turned 21 this year has been hailed as a “great success”.

The match, which took place at Glenesk Park on Sunday, was organised to remember Sarah Addison, who was born with the rare brain disorder Rett syndrome and died in 2003 when she was just five.

A team of Dundee United legends took on an amateur select side to raise money for Ward 29 at Ninewells Hospital, where Sarah was cared for throughout her life.

© Supplied

One of the organisers, Wayne Hoskins, who played alongside Sarah’s dad Steven, praised the efforts of those who took part.

He said: “We are still waiting to count the collection buckets that were at the match but we reckon we’ve raised close to £1,000.

© DC Thomson

“The fundraising page we started is up to £665 so we will keep that going until we count all the buckets but I think it has been a great success.”

Steven and his mates, including Wayne, put on a good show, but in the end, the ex-pros proved too strong.

Wayne said: “They had players like Willo Flood and David Hannah but I think they were going easy on us.

“The score was 9-3 but on the whole it wasn’t too bad.

© SNS

“We had heard horror stories about games where they scored 20 or 30 goals.”

Steven said he hoped the proceeds of the charity match will pay for equipment at Ninewells.

Steven said: “The money raised will go towards Ward 29 at Ninewells as they were the ones who cared for Sarah.

“Hopefully what we have been able to raise can go towards new equipment.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The amateur players were left feeling the effects of their exertions.

Wayne added: “We all felt drained after the match and it was 10 times worse the next morning.

“It’s well worth it though.”