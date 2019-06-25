Dundee United legends Malpas, Hegarty, Holt and McAlpine to discuss Barcelona triumph

Dundee United’s heroes of the 1980s are to take part in a Q&A on their all-conquering exploits against Barcelona next month.

Maurice Malpas, Paul Hegarty, Hamish McAlpine and John Holt will host an afternoon session as part of a fundraising event for the St James FC’s over-35s side.

The event takes place at the Fairfield Social Club on Drumgeith Road on Sunday July 14.

The players were part of the team that successfully defeated Barcelona both home and away during the 1987 Uefa Cup campaign.

John Clark and Iain Ferguson cemented their names in United folklore after notching goals in the 2-1 victory during the away leg.

The Terrors would go on to lose the final over two legs to IFK Göteborg later that season.

All the United stars will be recounting the club’s exploits during that period both domestically and abroad.

A number of the pros have gone on to coach within the game including Hegarty’s stint of managing the Arabs.

Fairfield Community Sports Hub project officer John Cairney said it would be a “great event” with so many “legends” being in the one room.

He added: “Proceeds from the event will help to raise money for the ever-growing over-35s team which now has 44 signed players.”

The team play in the Midlands Amateur Football Association league.

Tickets for the event are priced at £10.