Dundee United legend Jerry Kerr is remembered in Tannadice display

The Dundee United memories display above the main foyer at Tannadice is currently playing tribute to legendary manager Jerry Kerr.

Of a period that’s overlooked because of the glory days that followed in the late 70s and 80s, Kerr was the man who guided United out of Scotland’s lower league and established them as a top-flight club in the 1960s.

He also steered United to their first big European success when they beat Barcelona home and away in the old Fairs Cup.

That amazing success on their European debut was just seven years after he took over a team that were languishing just about the bottom of the old Second Division and got the back to the top flight after an absence of almost 30 years. He was succeeded by Jim McLean in 1971.

Viewing the United Memories display can be incorporated as part of the club’s Dundee United Experience tours which take place at Tannadice on a Wednesday afternoon.

Starting at 1pm, they take around two hours or so to complete.