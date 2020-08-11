LEE WILKIE: Micky Mellon appears to be fostering a group full of leaders at Dundee United…I still feel they need a couple more additions

It’s going to be a strange one tonight with no crowd inside Tannadice for the visit of Hibs.

Usually this type of fixture would be close to, if not a sell-out.

It will maybe detract a little from the spectacle of it all but I’m sure the players will still be well up for the challenge.

It’s going to be a massive test for Dundee United, welcoming the early pacesetters to their home patch.

The Hibees have made the perfect start, winning their first two matches, but Micky Mellon’s United can be pleased with their early results, too.

They’ll have probably felt they could’ve got more than a point out of St Johnstone but Saturday’s win at Motherwell was excellent.

Even though the Steelmen have been poor in the first two games, they are still a strong side, especially through there.

Doing it without the injured Lawrence Shankland was a boost, too, but not surprising.

They’ve won without him before and anyone who says they’re a one-man team needs a visit from the MythBusters.

Seeing Louis Appere continue to impress in his absence, Luke Bolton get his first start and for Logan Chalmers to be given his chance bodes well for the club and shows Mellon’s willingness to get young players out there and still pick up all three points.

All that said, Shanks is a massive player for the Tangerines.

He is quality and they will 100% be hoping to get him back but, whether he is involved or not, the Terrors will win, draw or lose as a team.

The result at Fir Park proved that – with guys like Mark Reynolds stepping up to the plate out of nowhere.

That’s the kind of group Mellon appears to be fostering – one full of leaders.

That’s got them off to a good start, sitting in the top half of the table in these extremely early days.

However, I still feel a couple more additions wouldn’t go amiss at Tannadice.

They’re looking good as is but it could be even better with some fresh faces to add some strength in depth to the group.

Mellon has given them a lift and, to be fair, he’s barely a month in the door but here’s hoping they can strike while the iron’s hot and keep a top-six spot all season.

As good as their young players are, the Tangerines will need a bit more experience to maintain their current levels.

Lastly, on tonight, I’m hoping to see plenty of goals and a really good battle. These are the games United have been waiting years for. . .

The arrivals of Danny Mullen and Alex Jakubiak were, rightly, greeted positively by Dundee supporters last week.

After the departure of main man Kane Hemmings, the Dee faithful needed something to shout about and the former St Mirren duo provided just that.

However much the forwards have strengthened the Dark Blues, though, they still need a real No 9.

I like both as players, particularly Mullen, but I just can’t see them getting the goals Hemmings would have.

If he was still there, too, James McPake’s men would be looking really strong.

Hemmings has proven previously at Dundee he’s able to notch a barrow load, something neither Mullen nor Jakubiak have done in their careers.

The Dee might still need to add somebody up top to complement their energy and work-rate if they want to be successful next term.

Elsewhere, it’s a tough Betfred Cup draw for Dundee.

Hibs will, obviously, be a test but Brora and Cove are on the up, too.

It was completely out of order from the Aberdeen players going out to the pub and breaking coronavirus protocols.

The way things are just now, they should have more sense and St Johnstone are right to feel aggrieved after their match was cancelled due to eight Dons players potentially contracting Covid-19.

What’s even more galling for Aberdeen fans is the players were out in the boozer after a defeat. Not a good look.

The return of the Champions League was welcome viewing.

From what I saw last week I think it’s between Bayern Munich and Manchester City to go all the way. Bayern’s consistency gives them an edge.