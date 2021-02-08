Dundee United’s top-six dream still alive hopes hitman Lawrence Shankland following important Ross County win

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland hopes they can still make the top six following Saturday’s crucial 2-0 win at Ross County.

Shankland put United in the lead just after the hour-mark in Dingwall, as he started and neatly finished a lovely breakaway move, before Ryan Edwards made sure of the points soon after.

The result in the Highlands ended an eight-game winless run for the Tangerines and put them right back in the mix to finish in the top half of the Premiership.

The Terrors currently lie in seventh spot with five games to go until the split and Scotland hitman Shanks says their first victory of the year will give them the confidence to kick on.

“We just need to kick on and keep believing,” the 25-year-old said.

“This result will give us a bit of confidence and I think you saw that as the game went on.

“The boys were confident and I thought we were pretty confident throughout.

“To perform like that is a positive and, hopefully, we can take it into our next game and kick on again.

“We will be looking for a few more points (to make the top six).”

If they hadn’t defeated the Staggies it could have been an altogether different story for the Terrors, who started the day just five points ahead of County in the relegation play-off spot.

“We owed ourselves that performance”

Shankland admits the win was a weight off their shoulders after a poor run of form and says he is delighted they were able to bounce back after letting their standards drop.

“It was an important game for us,” he added.

“We all knew that going up there and we knew it was going to be tough. We were confident and we bounced back well.

“We owed ourselves that performance.

“It was a long run and there were a lot of draws in there which made it seem worse, especially when you are not winning.

“Some of the draws are just as disappointing and we were trying to bounce back after a disappointing result against Motherwell and so to go and get the three points we are delighted.

“You want to win every game but it has not been the case.

“We’ve had disappointments in our last two games, in terms of results and performances, there is no getting away from that.

“We weren’t up to scratch and we needed to bounce back and I thought everybody, to a man, did that.

“Everybody played their part and that is what you need.”

Fifth goal of the season pleases marksman Shanks

It was a case of ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try and try again’ for Shankland on Saturday as he notched his fifth goal of the season after failing to convert two one-on-ones with County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in the first half.

The missed opportunities never knocked his confidence and now the United No 24 is targeting more.

“The first chance I got gifted with the boy missing the ball, my team-mates and I, myself, would have been expecting me to take that chance,” he said.

“That was disappointing and the next one I was on the stretch but I probably could still have nicked it by him or chip it over him.

“Thankfully, we defended well and got in at half-time 0-0 and we managed to get there in the end.

“Ally McCoist used to say if you score one in three it is a good record, so I will take that.”

Shankland continued: “I need to keep plugging away.

“It showed on Saturday, I gave up two chances but I got the goal eventually.

“I probably scored with the hardest chance of them all. I had to take a good first touch to set myself up and I would say that’s the sign of a good striker!

“I was just delighted to see it hit the net and to win.”