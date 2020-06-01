Dundee United hero Lawrence Shankland nominated for Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award

Dundee United hero Lawrence Shankland has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award.
The Scotland striker – the Tangerines’ top scorer as they lifted the Championship title – is up against Rangers star Alfredo Morelos and Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor for the top prize.
Elsewhere, St Johnstone starlet Ali McCann will do battle with Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, Hearts’ Aaron Hickey and Motherwell’s Allan Campbell for Young Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, Arbroath gaffer Dick Campbell is nominated in the Manager of the Year category alongside Celtic’s Neil Lennon, Livingston’s Gary Holt and Motherwell’s Stephen Robinson.
The nominees for the Scotland player of the year – Ryan Christie, John McGinn, Steven Naismith and McGregor – were previously announced.
The winners of the four awards are expected to be announced over the course of the next two weeks.
NOMINATIONS IN FULL
Player of the Year
Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)
Callum McGregor (Celtic)
William Hill Manager of the Year
Stephen Robinson (Motherwell)
Gary Holt (Livingston)
Dick Campbell (Arbroath)
Neil Lennon (Celtic)
Double Tree By Hilton Young Player of the Year
Ali McCann (St Johnstone)
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)
Aaron Hickey (Hearts)
Allan Campbell (Motherwell)
