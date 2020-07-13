EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland will return to friendly action this weekend after injury ruled him out of Motherwell game

There is no need for Dundee United fans to panic about Lawrence Shankland’s availability for the start of the season, Tele Sport can confirm.

The Scotland striker – who scored 29 goals in 35 games for club and country in 2019/20 – was an injury absentee for the Tangerines’ first pre-season friendly at the weekend.

But United’s star man, 24, only has a slight thigh strain and will be in Micky Mellon’s squad for the clash with Livingston this Saturday.

Like Shankland, Calum Butcher missed out in the 1-0 loss to Motherwell but he will also be back in the squad for the second friendly ahead of the new season

United are also waiting to hear news on goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. The 28-year-old injured his knee in training and has had it scanned.

New Terrors boss Mellon was happy with his side’s performance in the friendly match with Well.

He said: “It was good to get the group playing football. All the young lads did well and it was a good runout for us.

“It’s exactly what we needed at this stage of pre-season.

“We didn’t want any injuries and we wanted to build a better picture of where we’re all at.

“I know what we’re going to work on as individuals and as a group.

“To go up against a strong Premiership team like Motherwell at this stage was really good.”