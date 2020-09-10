Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland set to make his return from injury at Ibrox on Saturday when Tangerines take on Rangers

Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland is set to make his return from injury at Ibrox on Saturday when the Tangerines take on Rangers.

The 25-year-old has not played since the opening Premiership match against St Johnstone on August 1 due to a persistent ankle complaint.

He also missed Scotland’s Uefa Nations League double header against Israel and the Czech Republic.

But Tannadice boss Micky Mellon this afternoon confirmed that Shankland – United’s main man in the Championship last season – is available for selection.

Last week the striker admitted he was desperate to be playing games and scoring goals again.

He said: “I need to concentrate on getting myself fit.

“But when I do that and get myself back in the team hopefully I can hit the ground running and get my season started, score some goals, be on form and be in contention for the (Scotland) squad.

“If you get selected it’s up to you to go and earn yourself a place in the team. When you’re in there it’s up to you to keep it.”