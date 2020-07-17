Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland admits he can’t wait to prove he is Premiership class

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland says he can’t wait to prove he is Premiership class.

The Scotland international, 24, was the Championship’s top scorer last season as the Tangerines sealed promotion to the top flight.

He scored 29 goals in 35 appearances for club and country in 2019/20.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the launch of United’s new home kit, the former Ayr man said: “Every time I’ve come up against a Premiership team with a Championship club I’ve scored.

“So I know I can score against teams at that level.

“I’m excited to go up and accept the challenge. People are looking to see how I do and I’m looking forward to it.”

Shankland – who will return from injury for the Tannadice outfit’s friendly against Livingston tomorrow – has been linked with a host of clubs north and south of the border as a result of his sensational form.

But he is firmly focused on ensuring Micky Mellon’s side get off to a flying start on their top-flight return.

He added: “When I signed a year ago I signed a three-year deal.

“Part of my talks to start with where about getting the club back to the Premiership and being part of the club in the Premiership.

“That’s where we are now and thankfully it happened after just one season. We’re back now and ready to give it a go.”