‘I’m focused on getting this league won’ Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland shoots down transfer talk as he discusses coronavirus shutdown

Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland insists his focus is on titles not transfers during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Scotland international has enjoyed a remarkable season so far, scoring 29 goals in 35 appearances for club and country.

His stunning form has caught the eye of clubs north and south of the border, with Rangers, Celtic, Southampton, Sheffield United, QPR, Stoke City, Brentford and Nottingham Forest linked with the 24-year-old.

But Shankland has shot down suggestions the Covid-19 crisis had potentially cost him a big-money move.

He told the BBC: “Not at all, it wasn’t something I was really thinking about before.

“I was just focused on hopefully getting this league won. We were kind of stuttering our way towards it with a wee bit of drop in form and not picking up great results.

“That was my main focus – to get back to winning ways.

“Obviously this interruption has caused a wee bit of a delay to that. But hopefully when we eventually get back we can start well and get it won.”

The Terrors are 14 points clear in the Championship of second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle, who have a game in hand.

But the 2019/20 campaign remains up in the air following the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, United representatives were amongst those involved in a series of conference calls between all 42 SPFL clubs and league chiefs.

No decisions were made regarding the season’s conclusion however it is understood there will not be any football until August at the earliest.

Shankland revealed him and his team-mates have discussed the uncertainty, and the possible outcomes, on their WhatsApp group chat.

In a Sunday Mail interview, he said: “We obviously want to get the games finished and play the season out.

“But we know there are more important things in the world right now than us getting a trophy.

“That’s sad for me to say but it’s the harsh reality of the situation.

“It’s frustrating to be so close – but no one could have seen this coming. No one was prepared for it.

“Hopefully we’ll get the games played eventually and we have to make sure we’re ready. And hopefully we won’t need a lot of time to get it wrapped up.

“If the season is ruled null and void, I think I’d be in my bed for a few weeks!

“It’s all hypothetical so it’s a hard situation. But some of the boys have mentioned that ‘What if?’ question in our group chat.

“What would we do if the season had to start again and we were still in the Championship? How would the club go about that?

“It’s a hard one, until we know more. Not knowing is the toughest part – that’s what’s getting to the players.

“You’d like to think every player who started the season will finish it.

“We just want the eight [remaining] games to get played. In theory, that would only take a month to finish if we played Saturday and midweek.

“We’re only four wins away from the title so we could be champions in a fortnight.

“It’s unthinkable for us not to go up now, whatever happens. It would be a sickener if the season was declared null and void.

“It’s an outcome that hasn’t really been mentioned yet by the authorities so at the moment we’re still working towards coming back on April 30 and getting the season finished.”

The SFA and SPFL could opt for an ‘as-it-stands’ conclusion to the campaign that would see the likes of United, Celtic and Raith Rovers crowned champions.

Former Tannadice striker Steven Thompson last week told the Tele that league reconstruction – that would see his old side promoted to the top flight – was the way forward.

But that option isn’t one that appeals to Shankland, the Championship’s top scorer, right now.

He said: “I think it would be a whole different dynamic if it was to change to a 14-team league.

“But I would like to get this league won and get promotion that way.

“I wouldn’t like to just be handed it as two teams go up. I would rather we earned our place in the league.”

The football suspension has challenged players across the world from a fitness perspective.

Shankland added: “All the boys have been trying to keep as fit as we can and that’s been the biggest problem, which is something to be grateful for given everything that’s going on.

“I’ve got a spin bike at home and a few free weights. I’ve been doing a bit of running as well.

“As players we know our bodies and I know I need to keep myself ticking over, training as much as I can.

“It’s been easy for me to keep it up but others might find it a bit more difficult.

“I might have struggled with what I ate before but now I know about my calorie intake and I’ve been cutting down because I’m not training as hard on my own.

“I’ve been doing most of my work-outs in the middle of the day to break it up a bit.

“Either side of that, I’ve been playing a bit of Fifa and watching box sets.”

