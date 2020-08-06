Dundee United launch new purple strip as they team up with Alzheimer Scotland

Dundee United have teamed up with their charity partner Alzheimer Scotland to launch a new purple strip.

It is the first time in the Tangerines’ history that they have worn that colour and it is the one that represents their new partners.

Sa Craig, head of stakeholder engagement at the charity, said: “We are very thankful to Dundee United for choosing Alzheimer Scotland as one of their nominated charity partners for the 2020/21 season.

“The club is already a fantastic supporter of Alzheimer Scotland through the Football Memories Project and we’re really looking forward to working closely together in the coming months.”

Grant Blue, head of retail operations at United, added: “The club was looking for a primary charity partner for the return to the Premiership and after working with Alzheimer Scotland in the past it seemed the perfect fit.

“Tangerine and purple complement each other on the colour wheel and they make for a striking design both on and off the pitch. The club is looking forward to working with Alzheimer Scotland throughout the season on various charity initiatives.”