Dundee United are expanding their community reach after launching the Dundee United Community Trust (DUCT).

Formerly United for All, a charity set up in 2007, DUCT will allow the club to do more work locally in addition to the programmes already run by community manager Gordon Grady.

United chairman Stephen Thompson said: “This partnership allows DUCT to concentrate on growing and improving the club’s reach within the local community. The charity has far greater access to funding and the opportunity to expand into areas we previously could not reach.”

DUCT chairman David Dorward added: “This is an exciting partnership which strengthens the link between DUCT and Dundee United but also gives fresh impetus and greater access to the reach into the community.”