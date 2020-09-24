Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman is set to join Peterhead on loan as Jim McInally hails signing

Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman is set to join Peterhead on loan.

The 20-year-old has made three appearances for Micky Mellon’s side this season, including a start in the win over Ross County.

But with fellow right-back Liam Smith close to a return from injury – and Luke Bolton and Lewis Neilson also able to provide cover – Freeman has opted for a temporary switch to Jim McInally’s League One outfit.

Ex-United star McInally is thrilled to have landed the former Southampton kid.

He said: “I have been chasing Kieran for a while and I am delighted that it has been agreed that he can come to Peterhead.

“He is an exciting young talent who has tasted Premiership football and impressed at that level.

“I watched him play against Celtic recently and he went out and played without fear. He is athletic and will add a lot of value to Peterhead.”

Freeman started off as a youth player at Tannadice and was one of the top prospects of his age-group in Scotland, representing his country at under-16 and under-17 level.

He spent time training with Manchester United but ended up signing for Saints, where he spent three seasons.

The defender was sidelined for a long time with a knee injury and his deal on the south coast of England ran out in January, at which point United invited him back for a trial.

He impressed ex-Tangerines boss Robbie Neilson and was snapped up for the final few months of the 2019/20 season.

Freeman signed a new two-year deal with United this summer.

Meanwhile, the Glasgow Times claims Declan Glass is set to join Partick Thistle on loan for the season.