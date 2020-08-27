INTERVIEW: Kieran Freeman on returning to Dundee United, making the right-back spot his own and the Tangerines’ top-six ambitons

He may only be 20 but Kieran Freeman is looking to make up for lost time and become Dundee United’s first choice right-back.

Freeman departed United for English Premier League giants Southampton as a talented teenager in 2016 and was touted by many to reach the top of the game.

Injury held him back in his three and a half years with the Saints before Robbie Neilson brought him home to Tannadice for a second spell in January on a short-term deal.

The summer saw him sign a contract extension and, after over seven years with the club, Freeman finally made his Tangerines debut at Ross County earlier in the month.

Although he has massive respect for starting right-back Liam Smith, Freeman now hopes to make the position his own under Micky Mellon.

“I moved down to Southampton believing I could play in their first team but it was hard,” the Aberdonian said.

“Having two serious knee injuries and a third surgery held me back.

“I probably out for two and a half years of my three and a half there.

“It was hard to get a bit of momentum going but I’m happy to be back here at United.

“I’ve played lots of games since my return and had a taste of first-team football so I’m happy.

“I’ve been at the club for seven or eight years over two spells so it was great to finally make my debut at Ross County.

“Couple more years until a testimonial! Seriously, though, it’s been a long time coming and, hopefully, I keep getting the chances.

“This is the level I want to play at and I want to get even higher.

“The gaffer’s shown he’s not afraid to chuck you in if he thinks you’re ready and I think everyone’s thriving off that.

“We’re all just hoping to get more chances now.

“For me, there’s two right backs and I’ve just got to play better in training and show him in games that I’m the best choice.

“That’s what I’m trying to do and I believe I can do it.”

The Tangerines have made a decent start to the season under new boss Mellon, picking up seven points to lie fifth in the Premiership table.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Kilmarnock, Freeman believes they can keep up that type of form to secure a top-six finish.

The defender says the players are enjoying life under the new gaffer and last weekend’s performance in a 1-0 defeat to Celtic shows the potential of the group.

“The squad are really happy,” Freeman added.

“I think we’re an organised unit and we’ve been hard to beat, we maybe just need to get that final pass right in the final third to make the next step.

“I think we can be happy with the start we’ve made but, obviously, there’s loads to improve.

“It’s been a good start. Top six? Yeah, anything is achievable with the squad we’ve got.

“I think we’ve shown that in matching Celtic for 83 minutes before losing an unlucky goal.

“I don’t think we’ve set a target on a specific position, it’s more a case of taking each game as it comes and trying to get the wins.

“Kilmarnock is the next one for us.

“They’ve done well under Steve Clarke and now Alex Dyer – they’re an organised team and will be hard to play against.

“It’s the same as any game, we’ve got nothing to lose and we’ll go try win it.”

Freeman and fellow-young defenders Kerr Smith, Nathan Cooney and Ross Graham, among other Terrors kids, enjoyed a warm-up test against Premier League Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Although the match was rained-off at half time with the Blades leading 1-0, Freeman believes it was a good experience for United’s kids and that they coped well.

He commented: “It was great to play against them – I think they finished ninth in the Premier League last season so our lads had nothing to lose really.

“We worked hard and got after them. It was a good performance by everyone even though it was rained off.

“The oldest of our defence was Adrian (Sporle) at 25, I’m 20 and the other boys are teenagers.

“Kerr Smith has only just turned 16 so I think we did well against a few experienced strikers.

“We looked solid enough. It was a pity we lost the goal because a clean sheet would’ve been nice but we can’t complain really.”