Dundee United’s kids can light up the Premiership, says Tannadice assistant Gordon Forrest

Gordon Forrest has backed Dundee United’s young stars to shine in the Premiership.

The Tangerines assistant boss has been hugely impressed with the quality of United’s academy prospects this season.

Several have played their part in the Tannadice club’s Championship title-winning campaign.

Louis Appere has been the headliner, with Scotland Under-21 recognition his reward for a stunning debut campaign.

Others have made their presence felt in Robbie Neilson’s first team too.

But Forrest expects United’s kids to move even further to the fore once United get started in the top flight.

He said: “The owners have invested heavily in the academy and the focus will stay on bringing young players through.

“We have a few who broke through last season, Louis Appere springs to mind – he had a very good season and got a Scotland U21 call up.

“Declan Glass went out on loan in the first half of the season then played his part when he came back.

“And Chris Mochrie too, he’s only sixteen but he got minutes and has a good future ahead of him.

“There are others bubbling away in the background too, in that 16 or 17-year-old age group, that we think a lot of.

“We certainly have a few players who will be there or thereabouts.”

When United’s youngsters will get their chance to impress remains to be seen.

With no decision yet made on how to conclude the current Premiership season, it’s a waiting game for the Tangerines.

Players and staff alike have been placed on furlough leave, with only a few senior workers left in post to run the club through lockdown.

It all adds up to a strange way to celebrate winning promotion after four years in the Championship.

It’s mission accomplished for United, yet without the certainty of knowing when next season will begin, everything feels strangely unfinished.

But as desperate as everyone at Tannadice is to know what’s going to happen next, Forrest insists safety is paramount for players, staff and fans ahead of any return to action.

“You could see the way it was heading over the last few weeks,” said the United number two.

“There were a lot of ifs and buts regarding the season starting again and we had a few plans in place depending on what happened.

“But once we went on furlough that brings a lot to a halt and you’re looking at the media, the government and the health services.

“I think that’s when we realised how distant things were getting – and that was before the vote took place.

“We don’t look like we’ll be back training as a group any time soon and the talk now is about fans being able to come to games.

“So it’s about the safety aspect now, that’s what’s going to be behind football starting up again.

“All we can do is wait for the authorities to make a decision and then plan from there.”