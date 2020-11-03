Dundee United kid Kieran Freeman praised by Peterhead boss Jim McInally for putting shackles on former Tannadice striker David Goodwillie

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has praised on-loan Dundee United youngster Kieran Freeman for putting the shackles on former Tannadice striker David Goodwillie in the Blue Toon’s 2-0 win at Clyde on Saturday.

The United kid played in his third different position in three League One games for McInally’s side, with the Balmoor boss saying the 20-year-old shone at centre back because he simply loves the challenge of defending.

He said: “Kieran had played on the right-hand side of midfield for us as well as at right back and he impressed me with his desire to defend. He does not like anyone getting the better of him.

“Gary Mackenzie was struggling with an injury last week and I thought about putting him up against David who is probably the best striker in our league despite the difference in experience between them.”

“When Gary was definitely ruled out through injury, I decided to go with it and I am glad that I did.

“Kieran stuck close to David for the 90 minutes and kept him quiet which is remarkable when you consider the careers the two of them have had.

“He showed all the qualities that I thought he would as he simply does not want to give anything away.

“I was pleased to get Kieran in last month as I thought he would do a job on the right hand side of our team however he has shown me that he can play centre back as well.”