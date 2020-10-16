Dundee United kid Florent Hoti heads to Forfar on loan

Dundee United prospect Florent Hoti has joined Forfar Athletic on loan.

The 19-year-old has signed up at Station Park until January and will go straight into the Loons’ squad for tomorrow’s season opener against Dumbarton.

Stuart Malcolm’s side have been struck by illness and injury ahead of the big kick-off and Hoti’s arrival will provide a much-needed boost.

Hoti only arrived at Tannadice from former club Rochdale in September and will aim to rack up first team minutes with Forfar before returning to United in the New Year.

United’s head of player pathway and loans, Brian Grant, said: “Flo has performed very well in training and in the friendly fixtures we have played.

“Since joining the club, we have been working to get him match-ready and this loan spell provides the perfect opportunity for him to get some game time under his belt at senior level in Scotland.”