EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hot prospect Kerr Smith has spent a week training with Manchester United

Dundee United hot prospect Kerr Smith has spent a week training with Manchester United, Tele Sport can reveal.

The highly-rated centre-back is one of the most in-demand young Scottish players.

The 15-year-old, who was given a taste of first team action by Micky Mellon in a friendly against Sheffield United earlier this season, will have a big decision to make when he signs his first professional contract in December.

Aston Villa were the frontrunners, after getting the chance to have a close-up look at the Tannadice youth product last month, while Everton are among other English Premier League clubs interested.

The Tangerines, however, are still hopeful that Smith will see the value of staying with them.

Mellon has already given fellow local defender Lewis Neilson the chance to play in the Premiership at just 17 and the prospect of a shorter route to top team football than he would get with one of the English giants could yet be persuasive.

United’s sporting director Tony Asghar told Tele Sport: “Kerr and his parents are down to earth. They’ve spoken to us and he’d like to stay with Dundee United but we can’t stop clubs wanting to take a look at him.

“You’re talking about some of the biggest clubs in the world. Plenty of clubs have asked to have a look at him but we can’t let him go to them all.

“We’re delighted that he’s had this chance at Villa and now Manchester United. He’s trained very well at both, I believe.

“It’s great for him but we want the best players at our football club and Kerr has the potential to be one of them. He’s already shown that against Sheffield United. He’s got a great attitude.”

Asghar added: “Micky Mellon will look at who has the ability and who is on form when he’s picking his teams. He certainly isn’t afraid to throw young players into big games. He’s shown that already.

“It’s part of the reason he came here – giving young players a chance.

“A lot of young players have committed to Dundee United.”

Meanwhile, a scan has revealed another youngster who has taken advantage of United’s pathway to the first team, Logan Chalmers, could be out of action for six weeks.

A scan on the ankle he injured against Aberdeen has revealed ligament damage. The best-case scenario for the Scotland under-21 international would be a four-week lay-off.