Dundee United keeping tabs on Raith’s Kieron Bowie

Dundee United are keeping tabs on Raith Rovers youngster Kieron Bowie with boss Robbie Neilson having him watched personally.

United gaffer Robbie was at Stark’s Park last Saturday to see Bowie in action as he scored the only goal in Raith’s Scottish Cup third-round win over Peterhead.

The 17-year-old attacker, who is tied down at the Kirkcaldy club until 2022, has notched eight times in 20 appearances so far in his breakthrough season after making his debut towards the end of the previous campaign.

However, Bowie, who can play out wide or through the middle, picked up an ankle injury in Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with League One rivals Forfar and will miss the trip to Montrose this weekend.

The Tangerines would face stiff competition for Bowie’s signature if they are to make a move with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Leeds, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs reportedly monitoring his progress also. However, Raith boss John McGlynn and Bowie himself have stated he is keen to stick around and make “100 appearances” for the Fife club as he continues to develop.

Any deal made for the Raith kid would command a fee and would likely see him in United’s reserve and development teams for the time being.

Meanwhile, Terrors manager Robbie says he is keen to tie Calum Butcher down on a new long-term deal.

The English defender-cum-midfielder has been a stand out for United this season, with his current contract coming to an end this summer.

“We’re in talks with him about trying to get something sorted. He’s up in the summer,” he said.

“He has been great for us, he is one of our main players, you see the quality he has got, he can play central midfield or centre-half. So we’d like to try and get it over the line.

“I don’t think it will be a problem. He has come up here and he is settled, he has been here before and his family are enjoying it, so he’s one we’d like to try and extend.

“It’s a good time to do it. You need a good core of experienced players.

“Benjamin Siegrist has re-signed, we’ve got Mark Reynolds, Mark Connolly, Butch re-signing, we’ve got Peter Pawlett and Lawrence Shankland.

“If we can keep hold of these guys it will allow the younger guys to bed in a bit.”