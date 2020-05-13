Ex-Dundee United star Johnny Russell is open to a return to Tannadice.

Russell is back in training with MLS side Sporting Kansas City, with whom he has established himself as a fan-favourite.

But while he is loving life in the States, Russell is not against the idea of finishing his playing career back where it started.

“I had a great relationship with the fans – hopefully at some point I will maybe get the chance to get myself there,” Russell said of United to the BBC.

“I wouldn’t say I have got a desire to come back – I love it where I am – but I would never turn my nose up to come back and play in Scotland.”

Russell spent five successful years with Derby County after leaving United in 2013.

His subsequent move to the US, aged just 28, came as a shock.

But his red hot MLS form has led to continued Scotland recognition – and paved the way for former United man Gary Mackay-Steven and ex-Celtic kid Lewis Morgan to join him in the States.

For Russell, success in America has vindicated his leap of faith.

“I said at the time that I felt it was the right decision. I think it has proved that way so far,” said the 30-year-old star.

“A lot of people still have their opinion of the league but I think that is not really based on much knowledge.”