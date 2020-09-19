BLETHER: Dundee United legend Jim McLean in the old Terra Nova and Walter Smith on karaoke – ‘As soon as Jim left, there was a mad dash to the bar!’

Martin Lindsay responded to Willie Morton’s story of August 29.

“That was a great occasion’” he opened.

“I remember it well and all the great former Dundee and Dundee United players who were on show against a St James Select.

“After the game, we all went back to the TFM’s pub, which was the old Terra Nova, and owned by Tam McMahon, who was a loyal sponsor of St James.

“Jim McLean was great with everybody, going around mingling with everyone.

“I even had a bit of banter with him as I reckoned Davie Narey to be a great sweeper.

“Jim said there was no such thing as a sweeper, and that it was double centre-half.

“Anyway, Wattie Smith sneaked over quietly and asked us to stop speaking to the boss.

“He said none of the boys would be able to drink until he left.

“As soon as Jim left, there was a mad dash to the bar!

“Not long after, Wattie and others are up on the karaoke, belting out their favourite songs.

“Yes, a fabulous occasion, a great tribute to Willie Morton and fantastic to see Jim mingle so freely.”

© SYSTEM

Martin also gave another cracking tale.

He continued: “Changing the subject, my father-in-law is Geordie Grier, one of the famous three brothers who ran Lochee Boys Club, Lochee United JFC and Downfield JFC.

“Geordie stays in the Glens area of Dundee, and one of his neighbours is Steve Murray, formerly of Dundee, Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Scotland.

“Steve is a very talented artist and he asked Geordie if he could do a portrait of him sitting in his garden.

“Geordie agreed, and I’ve sent in a phone pic of the portrait (below).”

A BwB reader, who requested not to be named, said a friend asked her to send in the following question to me, with answers, that he would like me to print.

QUESTION –

Where in Dundee was the following –

A field with three football pitches with changing-rooms?

It was the home ground to which three different amateur teams?

And, at one time, there was also which junior team’s pitch adjacent to the above?

This all took place during the 1950s-1960s.

The answers are featured below.

ANSWERS –

The YMCA grounds between Kingsway and Gilburn Road, with the entrance via Clive Road in Downfield.

The three amateur teams were YM Anchorage, YMCA and 3rd YM BB.

The junior team was St Joseph’s JFC.

Nan Melville got in touch regarding her late husband’s football career.

Jim Melville (above) was a well-known Dundee policeman, attaining the rank of inspector.

Away from football, Jim, then a detective sergeant, was one of the key officers who bravely resolved what is now known as “The Claypotts Siege” in 1977, and also the Robert Mone incident at St John’s HS in 1967, receiving the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

Jim sadly passed away just over two years ago and Nan let me look at some of the photos and cuttings of Jim’s football matches he had kept.

“He played for Dundee for a while, and others he also played for included North End, Arnot and Ashdale,” said Nan, who lives in Dundee’s west end.

Going by the cuttings, Jim, a goalkeeper, turned out for Dundee reserves in the 1952-53 season, his team-mates including George Merchant, Andy Irvine, Tommy Gallagher, Danny Malloy and Pud Hill.

He also had a spell with Dundee United.

At one stage of his career, he was part of the Lanarkshire constabulary, and was also chosen for their select team.

Over this and the next few weeks, I’ll share some of Jim’s photos with you, starting below.