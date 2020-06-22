EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann has thrown his hat into the ring to become Dundee United’s next manager

Former Arsenal keeper Jens Lehmann has thrown his hat into the ring to become the next Dundee United manager.

Tele Sport understands the 50-year-old is keen to be considered as a possible replacement for Robbie Neilson, who made a shock move to Hearts from United at the weekend.

Lehmann, capped 61 times for Germany, was a member of Arsenal’s “Invincibles” team which won the title in the 2003-04 season without losing a single game.

He made a return to the Gunners in July 2017 as a first-team coach working with both the goalkeepers and the outfield players.

He left the Emirates 12 months later when Unai Emery took over as manager and brought in his own coaching staff.

Lehmann joined FC Augsburg as assistant coach in January 2019 but that lasted just three months as the German outfit sacked their entire management team.

Recently he has been on the supervisory board at Hertha Berlin as a sporting consultant, helping the Bundesliga club make the transition back to football following the coronavirus shutdown.

He’s now keen to get a foothold on the managerial ladder and sees the vacant position at Dundee United as the ideal opportunity to do so.