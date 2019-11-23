Dundee United in a slight sweat over superstar striker Shankland

Dundee United are hopeful Lawrence Shankland will only miss one match with the thigh injury he suffered on international duty.

The striker was sent home from the Scotland camp after picking up the injury before the victories over Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

United have a free weekend because of the William Hill Scottish Cup third round and Shankland will miss the trip to face Morton on November 30 but head coach Robbie Neilson is optimistic his top goalscorer will be fit to play against Alloa on December 7.

Robbie said: “He had a wee thigh problem and we got it scanned a couple of days ago. It looks like he is going to be out for the Morton game and we expect him, hopefully, to be back for the following week.

“We had the game last week where he was out and we still managed to score three goals and had a great performance. We have guys coming back, we have Peter Pawlett coming back as well, so we have plenty of alternatives up front.

“It’s disappointing not to have him but it’s one of those things.”

Meanwhile, Robbie has stressed all his side can do is focus on the next match as they enjoy a rare free weekend.

He said: “At a football club like this you just need to win football matches and what has happened in the past you have to forget about it.

“Being top is definitely the best place to be and where you want to be.

“We saw off Queen of the South and, if we play the way we can play then, hopefully, we can do the same when we go to Morton.

“Nobody cares what has happened over the first 12 or 13 games – nobody cares! The next game is all we can focus on.”