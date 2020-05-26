Dundee United transfer interest in Finnish winger Ilmari Niskanen confirmed by KuPS chief

Dundee United are one of a number of clubs looking at Finnish winger Ilmari Niskanen, his club have confirmed.

KuPS sporting director Jonne Lindblom believes the 22-year-old is on United’s radar but, as yet, there have been no talks between the parties.

Tele Sport understands the Finnish champions want up to £300,000 for U/21 international Niskanen, who played a huge role in leading his side to the title last season.

Niskanen has a £180,000 buyout clause in his contract but it is likely KuPS will trigger an extension before his current deal expires in December.

The Tangerines may balk at the price amid a difficult coronavirus climate but Lindblom believes Niskanen is a player going places.

He said: “I believe Ilmari is a player Dundee United have highlighted.

“They have an interest in him but there is nothing more than that at this stage.

“There has been no offers or discussions between the clubs as it stands. A number of clubs like Ilmari and are looking at him.

“It is not a surprise because he is one of our best players and one of the top players in the Finnish league.

“Before the coronavirus he was called up by the Finnish national team for the matches against France and Poland.

“I believe there is also a very good chance he will be in the Finnish team that goes to next year’s Euros as well.

“It is just a matter of time before he leaves Finnish football for Europe.”

Although now on the verge of becoming a full international on the pitch, Niskanen has had his fair share of adversity to deal with off it in his young life.

Lindblom explained: “He had some health issues as a teenager and that is the only reason why he is still playing football in Finland just now at the age of 23.

“He had brain surgery as a teenager. After that not many people thought he would play football again.

“Ilmari was out for a long time but he is a fighter and he is now making great improvements and is a very talented player.”