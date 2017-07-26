Just a week or so ago, had Matty Smith been told he was in with a chance of lining up for Dundee United in their Betfred Cup derby at Dundee, he’d probably have laughed.

After all, before the weekend it had been 14 months since the last of just two competitive top-team starts for the Tangerines — he played twice in the Premiership after they were relegated in May 2016.

And while Smith was good in those games, performed well during a loan spell at Montrose last term and is considered to have a bright future, that lack of game time over the past year or so meant he was probably going to have to be patient before getting his chance in this campaign.

Injuries suffered last week by new attackers James Keatings and Patrick N’Koyi, however, gave him his chance against Cowdenbeath on Sunday.

A goal plus a hard-working, not to mention intelligent, performance in that 4-1 victory means the 20-year-old is now very much in the running for a place in the team for Dens Park.

“It has crossed my mind that I could be involved in the derby,” admitted the Dundonian.

“James is definitely out but I don’t know about Pat. I don’t know if he’ll be back in time but I might be getting a game.”

And despite his lack of appearances, he does believe if the call comes from boss Ray McKinnon for a second Sunday running, he’ll be ready for it.

“I’ve played in plenty derbies for the 20s and they’ve always been a bit feisty. I like a tackle, so if I’m playing on Sunday I won’t mind if it’s like that. To be involved in a first-team derby with the atmosphere the fans create, I would love a game, so we’ll just have to see what happens.

“I didn’t grow up supporting either team but I know what derbies mean and it would be great to be involved.”

Dutchman N’Koyi, injured in training on Saturday, could be back fit in time to also be considered for the main striker’s role, though even if he is, his lack of game time during pre-season and in the Betfred ties so far means Smith could still be preferred.

And after his performance at the weekend, manager Ray McKinnon is convinced he can be considered a first-team squad member.

For his part, Smith was delighted with the way the 90 minutes unfolded against Cowden.

“It went very well. I hadn’t played for the first team since we were relegated, so it was good to get a game and it was great to get a goal. I thought the boys played well, too, and it was a good win for us. I was really happy with my goal and I had another couple of strikes after it, so I might have had more, but I was pleased.”

Smith does admit after doing well in those two Premiership appearances, the failure to break into the team last season was difficult.

It did, though, lead to him spending the second half of the campaign at Montrose. Despite an inauspicious start, when he was red-carded for picking up two bookings in his first game, Smith did feature regularly for Stewart Petrie’s men and views his time at Links Park as a superb learning experience.

“It’s been difficult with boys coming in and a new manager coming in as well, but then I was put out on loan to Montrose and did well there last season. It helped me a lot.

“The boys there were great and I learned a lot from them, particularly the physical side of the game, and I’ve come back here for this season fitter and stronger.”