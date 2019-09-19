Dundee United boss hoping injury to Mark Connolly not as bad as first thought

Dundee United have received positive news on the hamstring injury picked up by Mark Connolly.

However, the management team at Tannadice are seeking a second opinion to determine how long the Irishman will be missing for.

Connolly limped off in the first half of the 6-2 derby win over rivals Dundee last month, forcing the Tangerines into signing centre-back Troy Brown to fill the defensive void.

© SNS

The club originally thought Connolly would be missing for two or three months but manager Robbie Neilson is hopeful that won’t be the case if news from London confirms his latest scan.

Robbie said: “He got scanned and the results came back pretty positive.

“That first report came back saying it would be fine and that he just needed rest and rehab.

“We want a second opinion, though, so he is going to London on Saturday to see someone else, who is the main person for this kind of injury.

“We are hoping that he also says it’s fine. We should know the outcome of that by the middle of next week.”

Robbie also confirmed the club have moved to tie down their talented youngsters with new contracts.

Logan Chalmers signed a three-year deal last week, Louis Appere is expected to sign a new contract this week and Scott Banks is also considering an extended offer.

“There are a number of the young lads that we are looking to get on new deals,” added Robbie.

“Louis is one that we are hopeful of getting done pretty soon and Tony Asghar is dealing with that. My understanding of that is that we aren’t far away.

“We have also offered deals to Scott Banks and Logan Chalmers, whose contract got done recently.

“There are a number of others like Ross Graham, so there is a good group of young players coming through and it will be good to get it all done.

“I’m sure we’ll get there with all of them.”

n There will be no cash gates or tickets sold from the George Fox Pod for this Saturday’s game against Arbroath.

Tickets can be purchased by phoning 01388 33166 or using the club’s new online system up until kick-off via dundeeunitedfc.co.uk