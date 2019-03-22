Dundee United hope to have Pawlett and Connolly fit to take on Alloa

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is hopeful quick decisions to get injury doubts off in midweek will see two key men available for the clash with Alloa this afternoon.

Peter Pawlett and Mark Connolly were both subbed early in the second half of Tuesday’s win over Ross County because of muscle tightness and Robbie revealed that was done with an eye on this weekend and beyond.

© SNS

“If you push them too hard you end up with tears and they could be out for the season. That’s why we took Pawlett and Connolly off as soon as possible,” he said.

“They’ve both been feeling tight but it’s nothing serious and we think they’ve a chance of making Alloa.”

Longer-term injury Freddy Frans is back from a trip home in Belgium for treatment on his groin tear. That’s helped but the defender remains some way off a return.

“Freddy went back to Belgium for a couple of weeks because he’s got a physio out there he uses and we felt he could go there, get a bit of work done on the injury and get back home to see the family.

© SNS

“He’s back now. To be honest, we might get him for the last couple of games at a push but it will be a long shot.”

Returning to today, the manager admitted the mission is simple – do whatever it takes to get the three points and build pressure on leaders Ross County.

“As long as we get the win, that’s it, whether it’s the first minute or the 94th.

“This will be a different game to Ross County.

“They are quite expansive and the full-backs push on, with Alloa they will sit in and that will be a different challenge.

“Alloa are decent and, like the majority of teams that come to Tannadice, it’s a big day out, a big scalp.”